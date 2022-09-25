Venezuela supported Mexico’s plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

MEXICO CITY, September 25 – RIA Novosti. Venezuela at the UN General Assembly supported the proposal of Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador to establish an international commission to promote dialogue between Russia and Ukraine with the participation of the Catholic Church, the UN Secretary General and the Prime Minister of India.

Mexico has previously submitted a proposal to urgently find a solution to end hostilities in Ukraine and establish a general truce for at least 5 years. The Mexican government proposed the creation of a peace committee, which, with their consent, would include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pope Francis and UN Secretary General António Guterres.

“For my country, which has never been involved in international armed conflicts, there is no other way but peace, justice, trust and respect for international law. Therefore, we support the proposal of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who advocates the creation of an international commission to promote sovereign dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, and we are at your disposal to ease its conditions,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In the text of a letter from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which was read to the UN by Minister Faria, the Bolivarian Republic categorically rejected military provocations and economic sanctions against Russia and its people.

“These actions do not contribute to peace, but kindle the fire of war,” the head of Venezuelan diplomacy added.