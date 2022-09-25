Kyiv demanded to hold an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to referendums

MOSCOW, September 25 – RIA Novosti. The representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko said that Kyiv demanded to hold an The representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko said that Kyiv demanded to hold an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council because of the holding of referendums in the Donbass and in the liberated territories of Ukraine.

“Ukraine has demanded an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the fictitious referendums held by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Russia must be held accountable for its further attempts to change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine in violation of the UN Charter,” Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

The referendum on joining Russia started on Friday in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Voting will continue for five days, until September 27th.

The public addressed the regional authorities with the initiative to immediately hold referendums. According to representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would support the decision, which will be made by the residents of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.