Observer from Italy did not rule out sanctions due to the presence at the referendum
MELITOPOL, September 25 – RIA Novosti. Being at the referendum in the Zaporozhye region may provoke sanctions against observers, although the Italian legislation does not provide for this, Marco Pata, an observer from Italy, an international lawyer, an expert in geopolitics, told reporters.
“I’m a lawyer, so I’ll tell you that there is no law in Italy that could impose sanctions on us (observers). Although anything can happen. Field voting is unusual for us, but we understand that they are necessary for security,” Pata said.
According to the observer, there is some concern that violence could be used against ordinary citizens who decide to cast their vote and those who hold a referendum.
“We are concerned about this fact. Therefore, we hope that everything will be protected and safe,” he added.
