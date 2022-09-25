Every year on September 25, the world celebrates World Pharmacist Day. The proposal to celebrate the holiday was put forward by the Association of Turkish Pharmacists in 2009 at the Congress of the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) in Istanbul (Turkey). The choice of the date of September 25 was due to the founding of the FIP in 1912.

The holiday has been celebrated since 2010 under the patronage of FIP. The purpose of the event is to develop pharmacy practice at the global level and raise public awareness of the role of the pharmacist in healthcare.

Pharmacist (Greek pharmakeutes – preparing medicinal potions, medicines) – a specialist with a higher or secondary pharmaceutical education who has the right to engage in pharmaceutical activities, which is carried out by wholesalers and pharmacies in the field of circulation of medicines, including wholesale and retail trade in them and their manufacture .

Specialists with higher pharmaceutical education are engaged in both drug development and organizational and research activities. They accompany new drugs on their way from the laboratory to their introduction into clinical practice and are an integral part of the healthcare system of any country.

Pharmacy (Greek φαρμαϰεία – application, use of medicines) as knowledge about medicines arose a very long time ago. Approximately 45 thousand years ago, primitive people already used medicinal plants to treat diseases.

The first mention of a pharmacy (Greek apothece – warehouse, pantry, storage) as a place for storing medicines is found in the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates (400 BC). The description of the pharmacy, as a place where medicinal drugs are also prepared, first appeared in the ancient Roman physician Claudius Galen.

In the period of the Ancient World in Egypt, China, Greece, Rome, medicines became multicomponent, equal-armed hand scales, a sand bath were created.

In the 8th century, the world ‘s first registered pharmacy opened in Baghdad, the capital of the Arab Caliphate.

During the Middle Ages, alchemy began to develop in the Arab lands, Europe, and Moscow Russia. Scientists, including pharmacists, developed methods of chemical analysis, equipment, utensils for the manufacture of medicines, textbooks and pharmacopoeias.

By the 12th century, the first pharmacies began to appear in Spain, and then in other European cities.

In 1224, the decree of the Emperor of the Roman Empire Frederick II for the first time delineated the functions of a doctor and apothecary. In the 15th century, the term “pharmacist” appeared (lat. provisor – predictive).

In the 16th century, travel and mobile first-aid kits began to spread. Secular pharmacies became centers of scientific research. Pharmacists began to isolate and study new substances, organic medicinal raw materials, balneology developed – the science of medicinal mineral waters. At this time, one of the oldest pharmaceutical dynasties in Europe, the Burchardt pharmacists, was born. For more than 300 years (1580-1911) they served the pharmacy business in the city of Tallinn (the territory of modern Estonia). The Town Hall Pharmacy of Tallinn (Raeapteek), owned by the Burchardts, is considered the oldest of those operating in Europe. From the 15th century to the present day, medicines have been continuously traded here.

In the 17th century, pharmacies began to be equipped with chemical equipment, copper and then glass retorts (devices for distillation and distillation of substances) appeared. More and more spread various measuring devices for determining the volume.

In the 18th century, the social status of pharmacies in Europe increased. They ensured an uninterrupted supply of medicines to the population, bringing high profits. By the end of the century, pharmacy as a science emerged from medicine. Its basis was analytical chemistry, on the basis of which the chemistry of organ preparations, anesthetic substances, forensic and sanitary chemistry were created. The first pharmaceutical factories appeared. In 1795, the first pharmaceutical institute was opened in Efurt (Germany). Subsequently, pharmaceutical faculties were opened as institutes at the medical faculties of universities throughout Europe, and the first scientific pharmaceutical journals began to appear.

Pharmacy has undergone tremendous changes in the 20th century. The focus of scientists was infectious, chronic and degenerative diseases. In 1943, the first mass production of penicillin was established in the United States. The era of antibiotics has begun. There were antibacterial drugs. New disciplines have been introduced into pharmaceutical education. Communication has accelerated the exchange of the latest scientific data.

A modern pharmacy is a specialized organization with a huge range of medicines, preventive, hygiene and cosmetic products. Online pharmacies with the possibility of choosing medicines via the Internet and delivering them to your home have become widespread.

Currently, the pharmaceutical industry is the most powerful industrial segment represented on the international pharmaceutical market by giant corporations.

According to a study by Evaluate (2021), global drug sales in 2020 reached $900.7 billion, an increase of 3% (2019).

In total, about four million people around the world are involved in the profession of a pharmacist.

Every year FIP organizes an international campaign for the World Pharmacist’s Day.

In 2022, the theme of the day is “Pharmacy Unite for a Healthier World “. The call aims to demonstrate the positive impact of pharmaceuticals on health around the world

In Russia, May 19 is the Day of the Pharmaceutical Worker. The professional holiday was established by a decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of May 15, 2021. On this day in 1581, the first pharmacy was opened in Russia with the permission of Tsar Ivan the Terrible.