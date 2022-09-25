World

Japan protests North Korea over latest missile launch

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read

TOKYO, September 25 – RIA Novosti. Japan’s government has filed a protest through diplomatic channels over North Korea’s latest launch of what is believed to be a ballistic missile with a range of about 400 kilometers and a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said at a press conference.
“North Korea’s missile launch against the backdrop of the ongoing situation in Ukraine is absolutely inexcusable. This is a violation of the provisions of the UN Security Council resolutions. We strongly condemn these actions and sent our protest to North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing,” he stressed.
According to Hamada, according to military estimates, the missile launched by the DPRK flew 400 km with a maximum altitude of 50 km and fell outside the exclusive economic zone. In connection with the missile launch, an emergency headquarters was set up at the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to collect and analyze information.
“In turn, the Prime Minister instructed the responsible departments to act in three directions: to make every possible effort to collect and analyze information and carry out timely notification of the population, to ensure the safety of air and sea transport, and to take all necessary measures in case of unforeseen circumstances. ” added the Minister of Defense.
September 9, 14:34

The expert called the nuclear status of the DPRK the realization of the right to self-defense

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Britain to increase defense budget to $108 billion by end of decade

29 mins ago

Closes parliamentary election campaign in Italy | News

9 hours ago

Palestine denounces at the UN that Israel kills with impunity | News

10 hours ago

UN warns of humanitarian needs in Sudan | News

11 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.