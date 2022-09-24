Closes parliamentary election campaign in Italy | News

The electoral campaign for the Italian parliament closed this Friday with acts of the main parties with the possibility of forming coalitions that allow a new government to succeed the failed Mario Draghi.

Brothers of Italy, a far-right party led by Giorgia Meloni, is leading the polls, and Meloni could become prime minister in a coalition government with Matteo Salvini (Liga) and Silvio Berlusconi (Forza Italia).

Meloni has repeatedly declared herself an admirer of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Víktor Orban, whom she considers her ally.

Cos’è, a minaccia?

Shameful arrogance.

Rispetti il ​​Voto, Libero, Democratico e Sovrano del Popolo Italiano! Amici di tutti, servi di nessuno. pic.twitter.com/aSUShmqFvY

— Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi)

September 23, 2022

The rise of the extreme right has been influenced by his promise to lower taxes and to defend Italy’s “national interest” against the European Union, particularly with regard to immigration.

The alternative, a government with some combination of Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement (M5S), Enrico Letta’s Democratic Party (PD) and former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s Third Pole, seems difficult.

In fact, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, warned that the government that leaves this coming Sunday “must conform to the democratic principles of the European Union or face the consequences.”

L’Europa is our home, our dream, our future. For this we will build with the new generation a diverse Europe. Ne parliamo alle 13.30 in diretta Facebook e su @radioleopoldait of the Roman Theater of Fiesole pic.twitter.com/mLLTZTCxVr

— Matteo Renzi (@matteorenzi)

September 23, 2022

In that sense, von der Leyen said that his “approach is we will work together with any democratic government that wants to work with us. If things go in a difficult direction, I have already talked about Hungary and Poland, we have tools.”





