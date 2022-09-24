Palestine denounces at the UN that Israel kills with impunity | News

The president of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, denounced this Friday before the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN) that Israel is murdering Palestinians in its territory with impunity, and implements racist policies in the occupied West Bank, imposing a fate of apartheid

During his speech, the Palestinian leader publicly called on the Israeli government to assume its economic, political and moral responsibilities, and apologize to the Palestinian people for the more than 50 massacres it has committed since 1948 to date.

Abbas alluded to the most recent massacre in Gaza, in which at least 67 children and a significant number of adults were killed, and also referred to the murder of journalist Shirin Abu Akleh as a result of a raid by the occupation army on the Gaza Strip. Jenin city, last May.

In this sense, the president stated that the reporter had US and Palestinian citizenship at the time of her death, for which he urged the United States (US) to prosecute Israel for the crime.

“Surprisingly, some states like the United States (USA) claim to respect international law, but at the same time they give absolute support to Israel, allowing it to continue applying its hostile policies,” Abbas denounced.

He also assured that his country will go to the International Criminal Court and all the courts in the world to ask Israel to assume its responsibilities, since Palestine is the only country in the world that lives in a situation of occupation.

The president also condemned the policy of double standards against his country that prevents it from being a full member of the UN, and demanded compliance with Resolution 181, approved in 1947 by the UN, which recommends a plan to resolve the conflict between Palestinians. and Jews.

He also announced that Palestine will begin a process of accession to international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), taking into account the right of its observer status in the UN.

“We ask that we be recognized because we already exist, and that they grant us full membership,” requested the Palestinian dignitary in his speech, while condemning any interventionist act against his country.

Before concluding, Abbas paid tribute to the martyrs and mothers of the Palestinian people who have paid with their blood for the efforts for independence.

