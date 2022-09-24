UN warns of humanitarian needs in Sudan | News

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warned on Friday that the humanitarian needs of refugees and displaced people in Sudan have increased as a result of the high cost of living, the instability of world peace and the climate emergency.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been another factor facing Sudan, a country that has hosted the largest number of displaced people on the African continent, including more than 1.1 million refugees.

“The pressure on the host communities is increased by the sharp increase in the prices of food and other items, and due to the shortage of basic necessities (such as bread and fuel). In addition, the impact has been disproportionate for people forcibly displaced, especially for those who do not have financial support, “said a note from the agency.

Rising inflation is another of Sudan’s problems. On the other hand, the lives of refugees and internally displaced persons may be further endangered by the rainy season and floods.

According to the Sudanese authorities and humanitarian organizations on the ground, the displaced communities are among the 299,500 people who were affected by heavy rains and torrential flooding on 19 September.

For its part, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) specified that almost eight million girls and boys require humanitarian assistance, an increase of 35 percent since 2020.

In this sense, the representative for Sudan of the United Nations Children’s Fund, Mandeep O’Brien, appreciated that much of the situation is due to growing food insecurity that has intensified the persistent crises of malnutrition, water, health and education.

