Typhoon Talas leaves at least two dead in central Japan | News

At least two people have died and one is missing after Typhoon Talas hit the central Asian country with torrential rains and strong winds, leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Japanese man blew himself up in protest at Shinzo Abe’s funeral

The city of Shizuoka, southwest of the capital Tokyo, was particularly hard hit, with a record 417mm (16.42 inches) of precipitation since the rain began on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

JMA officials have urged people to stay alert for landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and river overflows, as well as strong gusts of wind, high waves, lightning and tornadoes.

A man in his 40s has died after his house was brought down by a landslide in Kakegawa, Shizuoka prefecture, local media reported. A 29-year-old man was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir, Kyodo reported.

In another landslide in Hamamatsu, also in Shizuoka prefecture, three people, including a nine-year-old boy, were slightly injured. Police could not immediately confirm the reports.

Power was also cut to some 120,000 homes, provider Chubu Electric Power Grid said, adding that a landslide had brought down two high-voltage pylons.

“We deeply apologize for the inconvenience caused by this power outage. The outage is dragging on due to landslides, among other factors, but we are doing everything we can to fix it as quickly as possible,” the company said on Twitter.

By Saturday afternoon, power had returned to most homes, though some 2,800 were still without power. Chubu Electric Power Grid estimated that the restoration of the towers would take a few months.

Although the weather agency downgraded the storm to an extratropical cyclone on Saturday morning, it forecast more torrential rain in Shizuoka and urged caution over landslides and flooding.

Yokohama also issued an evacuation notice around noon on Saturday to some 3,000 residents.

Japan is currently in its typhoon season, with storms often bringing heavy rain causing flash flooding or landslides.

Last weekend, four people died and 151 were injured after Typhoon Nanmadol hit Kyushu.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source