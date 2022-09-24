World

Ukraine to deprive Iranian ambassador in Kyiv of accreditation due to “Russian support”

MOSCOW, September 23 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced a decision to deprive the Iranian ambassador in Kyiv of accreditation due to unconfirmed allegations of arms supplies to Russia.
Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States believes that Iran allegedly sent the first batch of unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia.
“In response to such an unfriendly act, the Ukrainian side decided to deprive the Iranian ambassador in Ukraine of accreditation, as well as significantly reduce the number of diplomatic staff of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, without providing any evidence.
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said earlier that the topic of Russia’s purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially thrown into the American media. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the publication of the Washington Post on the supply of Iranian drones to the Russian Federation, stated that this publication has recently published a lot of stuffing.
Yesterday, 23:14

The White House threatened Russia with sanctions in case of “annexation” of the lands of Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




