US says it’s not looking for conflict with Russia

WASHINGTON, September 23 – RIA Novosti. The US is not seeking conflict with Russia and is trying to “manage the escalation” in Ukraine to avoid being drawn into a direct confrontation, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
“We are not looking for a conflict with Russia. Of course, we are attentive to the management of the escalation in this conflict,” she said during a briefing for journalists.
The United States, along with its allies, is providing multibillion-dollar military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and is imposing sanctions on Russia in an attempt to weaken its ability to fight.
Jean-Pierre stressed that, from Washington’s point of view, only Russia is responsible for the conflict and is in a position to end it at any time.
The French were furious after Zelensky’s demands to Israel

