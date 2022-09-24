US says it’s not looking for conflict with Russia

WASHINGTON, September 23 – RIA Novosti. The US is not seeking conflict with Russia and is trying to “manage the escalation” in Ukraine to avoid being drawn into a direct confrontation, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“We are not looking for a conflict with Russia. Of course, we are attentive to the management of the escalation in this conflict,” she said during a briefing for journalists.

The United States, along with its allies, is providing multibillion-dollar military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and is imposing sanctions on Russia in an attempt to weaken its ability to fight.

Jean-Pierre stressed that, from Washington’s point of view, only Russia is responsible for the conflict and is in a position to end it at any time.