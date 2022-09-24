Biden threatened sanctions over referendums

“The United States will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine. The Russian referendums are a sham, a false pretext for trying to annex parts of Ukraine by force, in gross violation of international law, including the UN charter,” the statement said.

The referendum on joining Russia started on Friday in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Voting will continue for five days, until September 27th. The public addressed the regional authorities with the initiative to immediately hold referendums. According to the representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would support the decision, which will be made by the residents of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.