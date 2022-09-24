World

Biden threatened sanctions over referendums

WASHINGTON, September 24 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said that “quick and heavy” economic sanctions would be imposed against Russia in response to referendums being held in the Donbass, in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions of Ukraine.
Participants in the vote, the results of which the Russian authorities have promised to respect, express their attitude towards the idea of ​​joining the Russian Federation.
“We will work with our allies and partners to impose additional rapid and severe economic costs on Russia,” Biden said in a statement.
He reiterated that the US will not recognize the results of the referenda and will continue to support Ukraine.
“The United States will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine. The Russian referendums are a sham, a false pretext for trying to annex parts of Ukraine by force, in gross violation of international law, including the UN charter,” the statement said.
The referendum on joining Russia started on Friday in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Voting will continue for five days, until September 27th. The public addressed the regional authorities with the initiative to immediately hold referendums. According to the representatives of the republics and regions, joining Russia will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would support the decision, which will be made by the residents of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.
