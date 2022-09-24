The United States expressed concern about threats to nuclear facilities in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 24 – RIA Novosti. Foreign ministers of several countries, including the United States, have expressed concern about threats to the security of civilian nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

The emphasis in the joint statement was made on the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP. The largest station in Europe has been under the protection of the Russian military since March and has been under fire from the Ukrainian military. The West blames Russia for the shelling.

Yesterday, 00:43 Macron said that the preparation of an agreement on the safety of the Zaporizhzhya NPP is being completed

“We … want to express our deep concern regarding the threats to the security of civilian nuclear facilities in Ukraine and their employees, which significantly increase the risk of a nuclear accident,” the document says.

The statement was issued on behalf of “the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, the United States, senior representatives from the Republic of Korea and Switzerland, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.”

They argue that the root cause of the threatening situation was “the seizure and militarization of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by Russia.” The document expresses support for the IAEA mission at the station and says that the signatories do not recognize, including with regard to the status of the facility, the results of referendums on joining Russia, which are taking place in the Donbass, in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. Since March, it has been under the protection of the Russian military. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation emphasized the justification for the Russian military to take under the protection of the power plant in terms of preventing leaks of nuclear and radioactive materials. The Ukrainian military continues to regularly shell Energodar, the surrounding villages and the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant adjacent to the city.

In early September, an IAEA mission headed by Director General Rafael Grossi arrived at the ZNPP. The head of the delegation of “Rosatom” and employees of the Zaporizhzhya NPP led the delegation of the IAEA through its territory and showed the sections of the station that were damaged during the shelling of Ukrainian troops. Two IAEA employees remained at ZNPP on a permanent basis. As a result of the visit of the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed the fact of shelling of the ZNPP.