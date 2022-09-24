Syria urges Turkey to take commitments more seriously

UN, September 24 – RIA Novosti. Syria considers the Astana process (with the participation of the Russian Federation, Iran and Turkey) viable, but calls on Ankara to “more seriously” take its obligations under this format, Faisal Mikdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic, told RIA Novosti.

“Our friends – both Russia and Iran – know our needs very well. They have always supported our demands. In my opinion, they are on the right side, and Syria supports the Astana process. Why? Because this is the only viable format in within which real results have been achieved. Many of the achievements have been made possible by the Astana process,” Miqdad said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week in New York.

According to the minister, Syria calls on Ankara to “be more serious about fulfilling its obligations” within this format. “This is the only problem we face, but we believe that the efforts of our friends – Russians and Iranians – are being applied in the right direction,” Mikdad said.

The head of the Syrian Foreign Ministry also told the agency that he did not hold any meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, and there is actually no dialogue between the countries to normalize relations at present.

“There are no negotiations. There are no contacts. There is nothing – at least at the level of foreign ministers,” the minister said.

Syria has been in an armed conflict since 2011. Negotiations in Nur-Sultan, known as the “Astana format”, have been ongoing since 2017, and in January 2018, the Syrian National Dialogue Congress was held in Sochi, which was the first attempt since the beginning of the conflict to gather a wide range of participants on one negotiating platform. The main result of the congress was the decision to establish a constitutional committee, which operates in Geneva, its main task is to prepare a constitutional reform.