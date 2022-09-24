World

Biden stripped Afghanistan of the status of the main US ally outside NATO

WASHINGTON, September 24 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has announced that he has stripped Afghanistan of its prestigious status as America’s main ally outside of NATO.
“I hereby revoke the designation of Afghanistan as a major ally of the United States outside NATO,” the presidential memo to the secretary of state, which was circulated by the White House, said.
The US recognized Afghanistan as one of its biggest allies in July 2012. In August 2021, the United States withdrew its troops from the country, where the Taliban * seized power at the same time.
At present, the status of the main US ally outside NATO extends to almost 20 countries.
*Movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
Biden pledges to strengthen democracy “at home and around the world

