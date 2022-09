The head of Sudan told Lavrov about his desire to develop relations with Russia

On October 25, 2021, the Sudanese military detained the Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdullah Hamdok, and several other members of the government. The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country’s authorities. Hamdok was later placed under house arrest. In late November, the Sudanese military and the ousted prime minister agreed on a political declaration providing for his return to office and the formation of a government of technocrats. One of the points of the declaration was the release of all political prisoners in the country.