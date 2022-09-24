The head of Sudan told Lavrov about his desire to develop relations with Russia

UN/MOSCOW, September 24 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, announced his desire to develop relations with Russia.

“I am very pleased with our meeting. We are friendly countries, and Russia has supported Sudan. We appreciate and welcome the views of Russia and hope that our relations will develop,” al-Burhan said.

In turn, Lavrov expressed hope that the efforts of the Sudanese government “to fully normalize the situation will be crowned with success.”

“We are ready to support this policy in the UN,” he added.

On October 25, 2021, the Sudanese military detained the Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdullah Hamdok, and several other members of the government. The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country’s authorities. Hamdok was later placed under house arrest. In late November, the Sudanese military and the ousted prime minister agreed on a political declaration providing for his return to office and the formation of a government of technocrats. One of the points of the declaration was the release of all political prisoners in the country.

On January 2, 2022, amid the ongoing crisis in the country, Hamdok announced that he was resigning and called for dialogue between the political parties for the transition to a civil and democratic state.

Following the resignation of al-Burkhan, protests by demonstrators opposing the power of the military resumed with renewed vigor in the country.

Also on the website of the Russian diplomatic department it is reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting with Foreign Minister of Equatorial Guinea Simeon Oyono Esono Angueo discussed bilateral relations and the international agenda on regional problems of the African continent.

“The importance of the second Russia-Africa summit to be held in St. Petersburg in 2023 for strengthening Russia’s diverse relations with African countries was emphasized,” the message posted on the ministry’s website reads.