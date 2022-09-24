World

Zakharova spoke with humor about the “isolation” of Russia at the UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, September 24 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, humorously ruled out all hints of Russia’s isolation on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.
“The Foreign Ministers of Russia and the UAE in New York. Today, the isolation was especially painful. We were waiting for her with a dozen of our friends and colleagues, but she never came,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel, attaching photos of the greeting of smiling Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zeid Al Nahyan.
High Level Week takes place September 20-26 in New York, at the UN Headquarters. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously approved Lavrov as the head of the Russian delegation. The event that opens the new annual session of the General Assembly is traditionally attended by presidents, prime ministers and ministers.
Lavrov has already held a number of meetings, most recently with representatives of Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Cuba, foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf countries and others.
