The first day of voting in the referenda on joining Russia has ended
Referendums on joining Russia will last in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions for five days, from September 23 to 27. Until Monday, voting takes place in the adjacent territories, and on Tuesday, polling stations will open for everyone to cast their vote.
Many residents of Melitopol tend to vote on the first day. “Today we haven’t had time to start yet, and there were already many people who wanted to cast their vote. We explained to them that voting would take place at the polling stations on the 27th, and before that, at home. People really want to cast their vote,” said the city electoral commissions.
Operational headquarters were deployed in the LPR to ensure the security of voting. The people’s militia units were put on high alert.
The referendum in the LPR is like a bone in the throat for Ukraine, so the republic expects Kyiv to try to disrupt it, and take measures to protect polling stations, the head of the local Public Chamber said.
Plots in Russian regions have been opened for internally displaced persons.
The polling stations in Moscow opened on Friday morning in a calm atmosphere.
Ambassador of the Donetsk People’s Republic in Russia Olga Makeeva voted at the DPR embassy in Moscow.
Field voting in the passenger compartment of the bus in Lugansk.
A situational center for monitoring referendums has started its work in the Russian Public Chamber.
At referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Russian senators work as observers.
The referendums are organized at the highest possible level – so that “there is nothing to complain about,” observers say.
No excesses were recorded on the first day of the referendum.
Precinct commissions work in a regular mode, go around the adjacent territories.
The results of the referendum will be known within five days after the completion of the voting.
Voting in Donbass
