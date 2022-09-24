World

The first day of voting in the referenda on joining Russia has ended

MOSCOW, September 24 – RIA Novosti. In the LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, the first day of voting in the referendum on joining Russia has come to an end.
During the day, local officials recorded attempts at provocations in various cities of the liberated territories, but there were no serious incidents.

The plebiscite will last five days and end on September 27, Tuesday. Moreover, it is on the final day that voting will take place at the polling stations, and before that – in the adjacent territories and, according to applications, at home. It has to do with security measures.
Residents of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions are invited to answer the question: “Do you support secession from Ukraine, the formation of the region as an independent state and joining Russia?”
At the same time, the wording at the referendum in the republics of Donbass sounds differently: “Are you in favor of joining Russia as a subject of the Federation?”
It is expected that the preliminary results of the voting will become known on September 27-28.
Many residents of Melitopol tend to vote on the first day. “Today we haven’t had time to start yet, and there were already many people who wanted to cast their vote. We explained to them that voting would take place at the polling stations on the 27th, and before that, at home. People really want to cast their vote,” said the city electoral commissions.

Operational headquarters were deployed in the LPR to ensure the security of voting. The people’s militia units were put on high alert.

The referendum in the LPR is like a bone in the throat for Ukraine, so the republic expects Kyiv to try to disrupt it, and take measures to protect polling stations, the head of the local Public Chamber said.

Plots in Russian regions have been opened for internally displaced persons.

The polling stations in Moscow opened on Friday morning in a calm atmosphere.

Ambassador of the Donetsk People’s Republic in Russia Olga Makeeva voted at the DPR embassy in Moscow.

Field voting in the passenger compartment of the bus in Lugansk.

A situational center for monitoring referendums has started its work in the Russian Public Chamber.

At referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Russian senators work as observers.

The referendums are organized at the highest possible level – so that “there is nothing to complain about,” observers say.

No excesses were recorded on the first day of the referendum.

Precinct commissions work in a regular mode, go around the adjacent territories.

The results of the referendum will be known within five days after the completion of the voting.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian sappers will check ten districts in the LPR in two days, where more than 150 polling stations should open for a referendum on joining the region to Russia.
According to the mayor of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko, the residents of the settlement he headed cast their votes for the entry of the DPR into Russia, despite shelling from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to RIA Novosti interlocutors among refugees from Donbass in Yekaterinburg, residents of the two republics have been waiting for this moment for a long time and dream that they would stop shooting in their hometowns. In a city in the Urals, a precinct commission was organized on the basis of the House of Volunteers in the Sverdlovsk Region. Since yesterday morning, citizens of the DPR and LPR have been coming there, among other things, to take part in the referendum.

Your browser does not support this video format.

The plebiscite in the Donetsk People’s Republic gives hope for a decent life and security, they have been waiting for it for a long time, residents of the republic’s capital told the agency.
“We have been wanting to go to Russia for a long time, we have been waiting for a long time, painfully. You can see for yourself what the situation is now: no one will protect us, except Russia,” the local resident emphasized.
The majority of residents of the LPR and DPR (97 percent) on the eve of referendums on the fate of their regions were in favor of their joining Russia, the results of a survey by VTsIOM showed.
According to VTsIOM data, almost 90 percent of voters in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions were in favor of joining the Russian Federation on the eve of referendums on the fate of their regions.
On the first day of the referendum, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to shell Kherson, but the air defense repulsed the attack, said Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional administration.
The transition of the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions to the legal field of Russia, in case of a positive result in a referendum, may take place within a year, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutsky, believes.
A Ukrainian UAV dropped an explosive device near the administration of Melitopol yesterday morning, there were no casualties, the head of the regional administration Yevhen Balitsky said. Similar provocations, he said, are recorded in other cities of the region.
