WASHINGTON, September 24 – RIA Novosti. Russian diplomats visited compatriot Dmitry Ukrainsky in an American prison and made sure that he had no complaints about his Russian diplomats visited compatriot Dmitry Ukrainsky in an American prison and made sure that he had no complaints about his health or conditions, the Russian embassy in Washington said.

The Ukrainian was extradited from Thailand to the United States in June, where he faces up to 20 years in prison on charges of fraud.

“The head of the consular department of the Embassy, ​​N.Yu. Shumova, visited Russian citizen D. Ukrainsky, who was extradited from Thailand to the United States, in prison. The compatriot has no complaints about the health and conditions of detention,” the report says.

“However, we should not forget that he has been in detention since 2016. First in a Thai correctional facility, and now in an American one. Of course, all this negatively affects his physical and mental condition,” the diplomats added.

The embassy assured that it was doing everything possible to help the Russian.

Declassified documents showed that Ukrainskiy was charged with fraud of more than $300,000. The files themselves date back to April 25, 2016, but they were made public on June 18, 2022. Ukrainskiy and his accomplices are charged with five counts, including conspiracy, cyber fraud and money laundering.