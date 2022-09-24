World
Malaysian PM opposes global financial control of one country
BANGKOK, September 24 – RIA Novosti. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, speaking from the rostrum of the UN General Assembly, said about the injustice of the financial system in which one country controls the discount rates for the whole world.
“I am concerned today by those challenges that have long remained unanswered, and in fact the situation with them is even worsening. One of the main lessons that we have learned from the pandemic is that we cannot run away from every challenge, that we are facing. Selfishness and lack of empathy for others only creates distrust in international cooperation,” he said.
“In an interconnected world, the political and other decisions of some countries can influence other countries. For example, in the fight against inflation, from which the world is now suffering, the setting of discount rates by only one country affects other countries. This is an area in which coordination and cooperation between countries must be strengthened in order to achieve a more equitable economic well-being for all,” he said.
In an international financial and monetary structure that is still dominated by a few major powers, during the post-COVID recovery, domestic financial decisions must be adapted to the reality and needs of developing countries, he added.
“In this regard, Malaysia calls on UN member countries to establish an international mechanism for monetary cooperation in order to build a more efficient and fair system capable of providing a balanced response to the financial needs of global development,” Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.
