UN, September 24 – RIA Novosti. European countries are not yet discussing the possibility of lifting sanctions imposed on Russia in connection with the events in Ukraine – the situation is exactly the opposite, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“No, no, it’s exactly the opposite,” said Szijarto, answering the question of whether there are discussions in the EU about the possibility of lifting restrictions on Moscow.

At the same time, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry found it difficult to answer the question whether the shortage of energy resources in the winter could prompt the EU countries to ease the restrictions directed against Russia.

Szijarto is visiting New York to participate in the High Level Week of the UN General Assembly.

The other day, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced that the EU would introduce new personal and sectoral restrictions against Russia in connection with the organization of referendums in the liberated DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and the restrictions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.