Lavrov met with the foreign ministers of the UAE and Mali at the UN

MOSCOW, September 24 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zeid Al Nahyan and Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, according to the Russian diplomatic website.

“On September 23, in New York, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov held a conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zeid Al Nahyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali, Abdoulaye Diop,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

It is specified that during the meeting with the head of the UAE Foreign Ministry, the development of Russian-Emirati cooperation was discussed. The joint intention of Moscow and Abu Dhabi to build up bilateral relations with “mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economic, investment and energy spheres” was also confirmed.

In addition, during the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Mali, issues of Russian-Mali cooperation were considered, and the problems of countering the terrorist threat in the Sahara-Sahel region were discussed.

It is emphasized that Russia reiterated its intention to continue participating in collective efforts “for an internal Malian settlement, including the platform of the UN and its Security Council.”