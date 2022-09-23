Life sentence ratified for last Khmer Rouge leader in Cambodia | News

The international court created by the United Nations Organization (UN) to judge the crimes of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, confirmed this Thursday the sentence of life imprisonment for genocide for Khieu Samphan.

CMIO.org in sequence:

ASEAN foreign ministers meeting begins in Cambodia

According to international press reports, Samphan’s lawyers had alleged procedural errors in the 2018 conviction, but the court dismissed them during a lengthy ruling.

“The Supreme Court chamber finds no merit in Khieu Samphan’s arguments on genocide and rejects them,” the special court judge noted.

The ECCC appeals chamber has upheld Khieu Samphan’s convictions for murder as a crime against humanity, including murders that he may not have directly intended, but must have foreseen as a likely outcome of the working conditions and prison conditions imposed by his regime.

— Rosemary Gray (@Rosemary_Grey)

September 22, 2022

Samphan, inaugurated as president of the Democratic Republic of Kampuchea in 1976, was accused of being directly or indirectly responsible, along with the historical leader of the Khmer, Pol Pot, for annihilating two million people by starvation and mass murder.

The 91-year-old was also found guilty of crimes against humanity including murder, forced marriage, slavery and rape.

Some of the last Khmer Rouge fighters donning new Royal Cambodian Armed Forces uniforms after their surrender on February 9, 1999. An integration ceremony held at Anlong Veng, near the Thai border. pic.twitter.com/7UajoA9XX9

— Archives of History (@Arcdelahistori)

September 22, 2022

The international court ceases its functions after 16 years of activity, since it was created in 1997 and activated from 2006 to date, with the conviction of only three Khmer Rouge leaders: Kaing Guek Eav, Nuon Chea and Khieu Samphan.

The judicial entity will exist for three more years, but only in terms of file management and other internal tasks, unrelated to procedural issues.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source