China urges the US to prove with facts that there is no Cold War | News

China urges the US to prove with facts that there is no Cold War

China on Thursday urged the United States to implement President Joe Biden’s statement the day before on not seeking a new Cold War and properly handling the Taiwan issue.

Addressing the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden reiterated that Washington wants to avoid confrontation with China.

“We are not looking for conflict. We are not looking for a Cold War. We are not asking any nation to choose between the United States or any other partner,” he said.

In response Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Biden had made similar commitments on many occasions.

According to Zhao, China hopes “the US side will follow the president’s stance with concrete actions, adopt a correct perception of China and Sino-US relations.”

In that regard, he said he hoped Washington would return to abide by the three Sino-US joint communiques and handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly to preserve the political foundation of China-US relations.”

Also, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman called on the US to work with Beijing to find a way for two great countries with different social systems, histories and cultures to coexist peacefully and ensure mutually beneficial cooperation.

Zhao pointed out, in short: “This will not only benefit the Chinese and American people, but also contribute to world peace, stability and development.”

