African countries demand greater global aid before the United Nations | News

Leaders of African countries advocated this Thursday to strengthen the fight for international and regional security, sustainable development, as well as the confrontation with climate change during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

South Africa calls for joint work for global responses

The president of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, stated that global challenges require transformative solutions, which, he assured, were in the current multilateral frameworks.

At the same time, he recalled that his country has the largest diamond reserve in the world, which has been used in pursuit of sustainable development through a holistic vision.

However, the head of state emphasized the need to diversify the economy through foreign investment while stressing that power and opportunities must be widely shared internationally.

For his part, the president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, highlighted the importance of fighting climate change as there are “major turning points and almost irreversible changes” in the international environmental situation.

In this sense, he stressed that as a consequence, the African continent is exposed to a worsening of the food situation, the displacement of its populations, severe droughts and water scarcity.

In turn, the president of Gambia, Adama Barrow, specified in terms of natural disasters, that more help is needed every day and yet “global efforts seem to be less and less effective.”

“We implore Russia and Ukraine to heed the global plea for political dialogue and end the war. Africa is simply asking for global peace and friendly relations. Our survival and progress depend on global peace and stability.” @BarrowPresident #UNGA #UNGA77 #Gambia

— State House of The Gambia (@Presidency_GMB)

September 22, 2022

Similarly, he stressed that the conflict in Ukraine has had a negative impact on African economies with increased inflation, food and energy insecurity, which “has frustrated the recovery from the pandemic.”

From this, he ratified that his continent asks for “global peace and friendly relations”, meanwhile, he called on Ukraine and Russia to put a ceasefire, as well as to resolve the contradictions through dialogue.

On the other hand, the president of Yemen, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, highlighted the growth of armed militias in his country, which represents a transnational risk and violates the rights endorsed in the UN more than 70 years ago.

Accordingly, he stressed that “we cannot continue to accept that an armed militia holds a monopoly on power (…) the Yemeni people have the right to peace and stability like the rest of the peoples of the world.”

Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, said that achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda “remains a priority for all of us” while calling on developed countries to take concrete action against the effects of climate change.

He also highlighted the measures carried out by his government in pursuit of gender parity with the creation of centers to integrate the problems faced by young women in the African country.

Subsequently, the president of Guinea-Bissau, Úmaro Sissoco Embaló, assured that the pandemic reminded us of the value of people’s lives, so it is timely “to provide ourselves with scientific knowledge, share it and create equitable access to vaccines”.

For his part, the president of the Union of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, indicated that the prevention of conflicts is the only way to resolve them, and pondered the role of dialogue and diplomacy as guarantors of peace in the world.

He recognized the value of the UN in monitoring the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the prevention work it promotes to mitigate climate change, where many countries are affected by rains, floods, fires and other catastrophes.

In turn, the head of State of Liberia, George Manneh Weah, promised to work with the UN to promote alliances, achieve peace, international development and the equitable distribution of goods.

He stressed that his Government had initiated a program for the economic empowerment of youth at risk, with the conviction that when youth are empowered, they will become a positive force for the good of the country.

The intervention of the president of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, focused on the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic showed how unprepared the world was for these attacks, making clear the differences when it comes to solving crises.

The president reflected on how developed countries were able to serve their citizens with vaccines, but others had to wait to receive donations from other nations.

The President of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, stressed that due to the displacements, his country has taken in many ethnic groups and communities from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, so he does not lose sight of the objective of peace.

He urged the international community to offer help to the Congolese people, while requesting collaboration from the UN to stop the terrorist actions taking place in that region.

The president of the Sovereign Transitional Council of the Republic of the Sudan, Abdel-Fattah AlBurhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, specified that they are working to maintain internal peace, while fighting against the scourge of organized crime.

He presented a strategic plan that Sudan has adopted in order to reduce poverty between 2021-2023; but he requested allies in the field of development to work together, while assuring that the external debt constitutes an obstacle for the social and economic development of the country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



