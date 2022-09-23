Mexico reiterates call for peace before the UN | News

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, presented this Thursday before the Security Council of the United Nations Organization (UN), the proposal of the president of his country, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, where he reiterates the call for peace in the world as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

“Since the beginning of hostilities, Mexico has insisted on seeking a diplomatic solution of a ceasefire, without subordinating political considerations, in strict adherence to international humanitarian law,” he said in his speech.

The Mexican foreign minister referred to the high cost of fuel in the face of the European winter, and specified that the solution to the conflict requires the use of diplomatic channels, with the express political will of the parties and the commitment of the international community.

I presented President López Obrador’s proposal for peace: strengthen mediation with recognized personalities such as Narendra Modi PM of India or Pope Francis and thus strengthen the effort of the UN Secretary General to achieve it.

In this sense, he indicated that the Mexican government proposes to establish a Committee for Dialogue and Peace in Ukraine, which strengthens the role played as mediator by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

The committee’s proposal could count on the participation of all the heads of state and government who wish to be a part, and where recognized personalities are also present as permanent members, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, or Pope Francis.

“The purpose is to generate new mechanisms for dialogue and create complementary spaces for mediation, which foster trust, reduce tensions and open the way to lasting peace,” he explained.

"I share the proposal of the President of Mexico to strengthen the mediation efforts of the UN Secretary General."

Likewise, Ebrard indicated that his country will continue to carry out the necessary consultations to contribute as an impartial actor, and support the mediations carried out by the UN in order to find a permanent solution to the conflict.

Ebrard indicated that those responsible for the crimes that have been committed in Ukraine must be brought before the International Criminal Court, expressed concern about the nuclear risk arising from the clashes around the Zaporizhia power plant, and recognized the value of the Grain Corridor initiatives of the Black Sea.

The representative of the Mexican Government pondered the value of the mediations of the UN Secretary General and the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Ergodan, while confirming that it is time to act and commit to peace.

Previously, the foreign minister held a meeting with the MIKTA countries, a group made up of Türkiye, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia and Mexico, which welcomed the peace plan initiative.





