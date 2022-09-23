Warning of effects of severe drought in the Horn of Africa | News

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned on Wednesday that 36.1 million people residing in the countries of the Horn of Africa will be affected by a severe drought next October.

According to a report from the entity, they foresee that the severe drought will affect 24.1 million inhabitants in Ethiopia, as well as 7.8 million in Somalia and another 4.2 million in Kenya.

“This represents a significant increase from July 2022 (when an estimated 19.4 million people were affected), reflecting the impact of drought in additional areas of Ethiopia and growing needs in Somalia and Kenya,” he said. the OCHA.

In addition, he reported that they are working against the clock to respond to this rapidly deepening emergency.

Added to this situation is the fact that, in two districts of Somalia, there is an imminent risk of famine and 21 million people are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity due to the drought in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia that will occur between the months of October and December of this year.

“The 2020-2022 drought has already surpassed the horrible droughts of 2010-2011 and 2016-2017, both in duration and severity, and will continue to deepen in the coming months, with catastrophic consequences,” OCHA said.

The office referred to figures given by the World Food Program (WFP), stating that “in Somalia, prices of staple foods in drought-affected areas have exceeded the levels recorded during the 2017 drought and famine of 2011 (…) In Ethiopia, the cost of the local food basket increased by more than 33 percent between January and June 2022.”

On the other hand, he cited the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to warn that more than 16.2 million people “cannot access enough water to drink, cook and clean in the Horn of Africa.” Among them are 8.2 million people in Ethiopia, followed by 3.9 million in Somalia and another 4.1 million in Kenya.

“Drought increases the risk of disease and has devastating consequences for the health of affected communities,” OCHA said.





