Russian annexation referendums begin in Donetsk and Lugansk | News

The referendums in the people’s republics of Donbass and the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions on joining Russia began this Friday and will last for five days.

Donetsk and Luhansk to hold referendums on joining Russia

Thousands of people came to the polling stations starting at 05:00 GMT in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions (east) and the occupied areas of Kherson and Zaporizhia to participate in the popular consultation.

If positive, around five million people could become Russian citizens in the coming months.

⚡️MOSCOW, Residents of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), as well as the liberated territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, will cast their ballots in referendums on accession to Russia between September 23 and 27. – Per TASS

September 23, 2022

According to local authorities, the regions are prepared for the accession consultation, which will reportedly be attended by Russian and foreign observers.

Earlier this week, representatives of the Public Chambers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics addressed their leaders with a request to immediately hold a referendum on the inclusion of the eastern Ukrainian regions in Russia.

Explaining the reason for the decision, the Lugansk consultative body stressed that the step will guarantee the protection of its territory and create new opportunities for its reconstruction and “return to a full peaceful life.”

After that, the leader of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, addressed the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, with a request, if the popular consultation is positive, to analyze the republic’s accession to Russia “as soon as possible”.

The advisory bodies of Kherson and Zaporizhia also asked the military and civil authorities to hold referendums for inclusion in Russian territory.





