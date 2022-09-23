The defense of the Russian Klyushin found errors in the testimony of an FBI agent

WASHINGTON, September 23 – RIA Novosti. The defense of Russian Vladislav Klyushin, who is accused in the United States of economic crimes, found errors in the testimony of an FBI agent and is petitioning to cancel the charge of insider trading, a defense representative told RIA Novosti.

“Vladislav Klyushin’s defense insists on holding a hearing on errors and omissions in the affidavit of FBI Special Agent Kang, which was used to obtain search warrants to access Klyushin’s electronic data, and the exclusion of insider trading from the charge,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

The corresponding petitions were filed by the lawyers of the Russian businessman in a federal court in Massachusetts.

According to the defense, FBI special agent BJ Kang unreasonably obtained a search warrant for Klyushin, relying only on the possible similarity of the transactions of another defendant in the case.

“The very fact of parallel trading in securities does not in any way allow us to assert that Klyushin could be involved in insider trading on the basis of the fact that one position (shares of one company) was allegedly traded simultaneously with another participant in the prosecution. This accusation is not supported by any other evidence and analytical data reflected in the affidavit filed with the judge by FBI special agent BJ Kang to obtain a search warrant for electronic devices and personal accounts of Vladislav Klyushin,” the defense representative said.

According to him, the FBI agent did not have enough evidence to request access to all the data in Klyushin’s iCloud and Google accounts, but simply used numerous conjectures. At the same time, Kang has previously been caught misrepresenting facts and evidence in another high-profile US v. Rajaratnam case, the defense notes.

A motion to drop the insider trading charge against Klyushin could become a high-profile court precedent. According to the arguments of the lawyers, the Russian can only be accused of the alleged fact of “hacking” corporate networks, but not of insider trading in securities. A positive decision on this petition could set a precedent in the state of Massachusetts, which will inevitably lead to changes in the law, writing the name of the judge in the state’s judicial history.

The next motion review meeting will be held on October 31, and a pre-main hearing is scheduled for January 5, 2023. The process itself in the form of a final meeting with the participation of the jury will take place on January 30.

The owner of the M 13 company, Vladislav Klyushin, was arrested in Switzerland on March 21, 2021 at the request of the US authorities. In the United States, he is accused of economic crimes related to trading in securities of leading American companies on the stock markets. In December 2021, despite protests from the defense, Klyushin was extradited to the United States.

The Russian does not recognize the charges imputed to him, he remains under arrest for the duration of the trial, he was denied release on bail.