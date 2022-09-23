Macron said that the preparation of an agreement on the safety of the Zaporizhzhya NPP is being completed

WASHINGTON, September 23 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the preparation of an agreement that will ensure the safety of the Zaporozhye NPP is being completed.

“And we will hopefully finalize a very important agreement to secure this nuclear plant and move towards demilitarization to at least make sure there are no more weapons in the area,” he told CNN.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity, has been under the protection of the Russian military since March and has been subject to shelling, for which the Russian Federation and Ukraine blame each other. The station is staffed by IAEA experts who, together with Western countries, are calling for its demilitarization.