Russian culture cannot be banned, says ambassador to Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO, September 23 – RIA Novosti. Russian culture cannot be banned, it will always remain in the hearts and minds of millions of people, says Russian Ambassador to Uruguay Andrey Budaev.

“It is obvious that in the current conditions, when the collective West has unleashed Russophobic hysteria around the world , including attempts to ban everything Russian, any cultural event that demonstrates domestic achievements in the field of culture, art, science and sports … such efforts are doomed to failure: Russian culture cannot be banned, it was, is and will remain in the hearts and minds of millions and millions of people on our planet,” he told RIA Novosti.

For example, this week the Russian Embassy in Uruguay hosted a concert of Russian classical music performed by maestro Stefan Lano (piano) and opera singer Evgenia Pirshina. “Their performances of musical masterpieces by such world -famous composers as Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov, Glinka are designed to attract the attention of the Uruguayan public, to show everyone once again that Russian culture is an integral part and property of all mankind,” the ambassador noted.

In addition, this week the Uruguayan city of Punta del Este is hosting an international women’s film festival, where the organizers have invited Russian representatives to participate. The modern feature film “Danube” directed by Lyubov Melmenko was chosen for the festival.

“The Russian cultural and humanitarian presence in Uruguay is noticeable and tangible. The Embassy, ​​together with Uruguayan partners, has already held a series of interesting events, including an exhibition of Russian folk crafts at the Museum of Art History, a performance by the Turetsky Choir and the Soprano art group in the Citarrosa theater hall” and others,” Budaev said.

In the near future, the embassy will focus its efforts on holding cultural events dedicated to the 165th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, including organizing an exhibition of copies of archival documents, materials and photographs dedicated to this date, the diplomat added.