Yerevan declares NATO’s concern over developments on the border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, September 23 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in New York expressed concern about the developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the press service of the Armenian Cabinet reported.

“The NATO Secretary General noted that he was extremely concerned about the developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Stoltenberg stressed the need to resolve regional problems through negotiations and consistent efforts in this direction, including with the support of international partners,” the government’s website says.

It is noted that the Prime Minister of Armenia referred to “the large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia carried out on September 13, emphasizing that 36 settlements were shelled by the Azerbaijani armed forces, as a result of which there are casualties and wounded among the civilian population on the Armenian side.”

“Pashinyan emphasized the importance of an adequate reaction of the international community to condemn the actions of Azerbaijan, as well as the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani units from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the press service said.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on various issues of mutual interest, the report said.

On the night of September 13, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accuse each other of starting an aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. The areas on the border – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik (connects Armenia with Iran) regions – were shelled. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By morning, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. As the head of the international committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Grigory Karasin, told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the senator, there is a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan applied to the CSTO.

As CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov said earlier, on September 13, an emergency meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council was held, which expressed extreme concern about the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and considered proposals for using the CSTO mechanisms for settlement. On Tuesday, the CSTO Collective Security Council reached an agreement to send a mission of the organization to Armenia, headed by the organization’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas.