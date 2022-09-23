Refugee centers in Kamchatka start voting in referendums

On September 19, the Public Chambers of the DPR and LPR appealed to the heads of the republics Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik with the initiative to immediately hold referendums on joining Russia. The next day, the authorities of the DPR and LPR announced that the referendum would be held from 23 to 27 September. Also on September 20, the administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced plans to hold referendums on the same dates. As representatives of the regions emphasized, joining Russia would secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians.