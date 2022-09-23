World
Refugee centers in Kamchatka start voting in referendums
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 23 – RIA Novosti. Voting in a referendum on the issue of joining Russia to the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions began on Friday in Kamchatka, sites were opened in temporary accommodation centers for refugees, RIA Novosti was told in the region’s election commission.
“Four days, from September 23 to September 26, voting will take place at temporary accommodation points, on September 27 – at the polling station located in the building of the Kamchatka Industrial College,” the election commission said.
A hotline on referendum issues has also been opened for voters, the election commission clarified.
On September 19, the Public Chambers of the DPR and LPR appealed to the heads of the republics Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik with the initiative to immediately hold referendums on joining Russia. The next day, the authorities of the DPR and LPR announced that the referendum would be held from 23 to 27 September. Also on September 20, the administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced plans to hold referendums on the same dates. As representatives of the regions emphasized, joining Russia would secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians.
Yesterday, 22:45
State Duma deputies arrived in the LPR to observe the referendum
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked