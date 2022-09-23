MOSCOW, September 23 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the American conservative portal Breitbart reacted to the speech of Vladimir Zelensky at the session of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, Zelensky used the high-level week of the session of the General Assembly to ask the West for long-range strike systems, and also listed five “conditions” for achieving peace, including “punishment” of Russia.

The publication of the portal caused an active response from readers in the comments.

“I translate:” Please send more money. We really need money,” wrote user Heynorm48.

“When is his next Vogue shoot there?” asked Montana1987.

“Yes, Zelensky is probably the most popular person in the world right now. Wait, soon People magazine will announce him as “Person of the Year,” DeepThought sneered.

“It doesn’t look like he’s really interested in negotiations,” A447 said.

“And why should he negotiate? He receives billions from Biden and profits from the war,” said jude newman.

“At first, he even wanted to negotiate. But his creditors said: no negotiations,” Breathe Deeply expressed his opinion.

“In this political theater, it’s hard to say for sure who rules who. Zelensky can easily be a puppet of the UN and NATO. But at the same time, he probably has enough dirt on the Biden mafia clan and his hangers-on to pull the strings himself,” LuciusAnnaeusSeneca added.

Against the background of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass, which began on February 24, Washington and NATO allies continue to pump weapons to Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target.

