Pashinyan praised Blinken’s efforts to support negotiations with Baku

YEREVAN, September 23 – RIA Novosti. At a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the personal efforts of the head of American diplomacy to support the negotiation process with Azerbaijan, the press service of the Armenian Cabinet reported.

“The Prime Minister touched upon the large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia, emphasizing the importance of the clear positions and assessments voiced by the United States regarding what happened. The head of the Armenian government highly appreciated Blinken’s personal efforts to support the negotiation process and dialogue,” the government’s website says.

It is noted that Pashinyan also stressed “the importance of condemning the actions of Azerbaijan by the international community, the need for the withdrawal of Azerbaijani units from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, the return of Armenian prisoners of war held by the Azerbaijani side, and an adequate response to other humanitarian issues.”

“Blinken emphasized the readiness of the United States to continue its efforts in the negotiation and peace process, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive and long-term settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. The US Secretary of State noted the importance of the tripartite meeting held in New York with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and expressed hope for the continuation of the dialogue in the near future,” the press service said.

It is noted that during the meeting, an exchange of views on the development of Armenian-American relations also took place.

On the night of September 13, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accuse each other of starting an aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. The areas on the border – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik (connects Armenia with Iran) regions – were shelled. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By morning, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. As the head of the international committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Grigory Karasin, told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the senator, there is a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan applied to the CSTO.

As CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov said earlier, on September 13, an emergency meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council was held, which expressed extreme concern about the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and considered proposals for using the CSTO mechanisms for settlement. On Tuesday, the CSTO Collective Security Council reached an agreement to send a mission of the organization to Armenia, headed by the organization’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas.