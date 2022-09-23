Pashinyan said that he would allow signing a peace agreement with Baku

YEREVAN, September 23 – RIA Novosti. The recognition of the territorial integrity of Armenia by Azerbaijan will allow signing a peace agreement between the two countries, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, speaking at a session of the UN General Assembly.

“If Azerbaijan recognized the territorial integrity of Armenia not only theoretically, but also specifically, I mean the territorial integrity of our internationally recognized territory, the area of ​​​​which is 29.8 thousand square kilometers, then this would mean that we could sign a peace agreement through mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of each of the two states,” Pashinyan said.

In his opinion, “otherwise, after the signing of this agreement, Azerbaijan will use the border demarcation process in order to make new territorial claims and commit acts of occupation.” According to Pashinyan, “there remains a high probability of new aggression from Azerbaijan.”

He also recalled that Yerevan is ready to open regional transport communications within the framework of the national legislation and the sovereignty of the country, however, “Azerbaijan hints that Armenia should provide extraterritorial corridors,” which is not provided for by the tripartite statement of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

Pashinyan considers one of the key factors of regional stability to be a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where the rights and security of the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh will be guaranteed. “We urge safe and unhindered access for UN humanitarian agencies to Nagorno-Karabakh in order to assess the humanitarian and human rights situation, as well as to ensure the protection of cultural heritage sites on the ground,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, as well as the independent mission of UNESCO, should be provided with access to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to Pashinyan, Azerbaijan blocked both missions. “The fact that Azerbaijan prevents the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war is worthy of condemnation,” the prime minister said. At the same time, he stressed that Armenia’s goal is sustainable regional peace and stability.

On the night of September 13, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accuse each other of starting an aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. The areas on the border – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik (connects Armenia with Iran) regions – were shelled. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By morning, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. As the head of the international committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Grigory Karasin, told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the senator, there is a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan applied to the CSTO.

As CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov said earlier, on September 13, an emergency meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council was held, which expressed extreme concern about the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and considered proposals for using the CSTO mechanisms for settlement. The Collective Security Council of the CSTO later reached an agreement to send a mission of the organization to Armenia, headed by the Secretary General of the organization Stanislav Zas.