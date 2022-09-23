Guterres discusses nuclear deal with Iranian President

UN, September 23 – RIA Novosti. UN Secretary General António Guterres met with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi to discuss the nuclear deal, the UN press service reported.

“The Secretary General met with IRI President Ibrahim Raisi,” the report says.

The Secretary General emphasized the importance of reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and “called for greater flexibility in order to reach an agreement.”

“The Secretary General and the President discussed issues of mutual interest, including Yemen and Afghanistan. The Secretary General called on Iran to continue to engage its neighbors in dialogue to reduce tensions and strengthen regional security, and expressed concern about the human rights situation,” the Secretary General said. message.

In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran concluded a nuclear deal – the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program, which involved the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program. In May 2018, the United States under Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, waiving restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

As a result of negotiations on the renewal of the JCPOA and the lifting of Washington’s sanctions against Tehran in Vienna in December 2021, the parties reached an agreement on two draft agreements, in which the European side included Iran’s positions. The Iranian side assessed the talks as successful, but the US State Department considered the progress in Vienna as modest, urging Tehran to take the issue seriously. With the return of the representatives of the parties to their capitals at the end of March 2022, the negotiations were suspended, for which the Iranian Foreign Ministry blamed the American administration. The next round of negotiations on the JCPOA took place in Doha on June 29-30.

On August 22, Iran sent the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, its response on the proposed text of the draft agreement on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal, and also expressed its opinion on “remaining issues” in the negotiations. The EU called Iran’s response to the nuclear deal proposal constructive and said it was consulting with the United States on further steps. The Iranian side received a response from the United States on August 24. Consideration of the comments of the US government continues.