WASHINGTON, September 23 – RIA Novosti. The US Central Intelligence Agency debuted an official podcast in which Director of Intelligence William Burns admitted that he is far from the image of a superspy and feels most comfortable driving an old Subaru.

Burns called “a little demystification” of what the secret service does as a goal of going out to the general public, and insisted that this is necessary in the face of a lack of trust in state institutions.

The director said that his wife and daughters constantly joke about how his life and work do not correspond to the glamorous and heroic stereotypes that Hollywood has formed. “I feel most comfortable driving our 2013 Subaru Outback, respecting all speed limits,” said Burns, who was a diplomat and head of the embassy in Moscow before his intelligence appointment.

While being a spy doesn’t always look like a superspy movie, the CIA has no shortage of “courage, professionalism and resourcefulness,” he said. Among the recent successes, Burns named the elimination of the leader of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda * Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan. Burns also said that the CIA is recruiting more and more Chinese-speaking specialists and is generally directing more resources to “compete” with the PRC.

*Terrorist organization, banned in Russia