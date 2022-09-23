Lavrov discussed cooperation in the energy sector with the Hungarian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, September 23 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Hungarian Foreign Minister during a meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly discussed cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, taking into account the unfavorable international situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“The heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries discussed promising areas of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Hungary, as well as practical tasks for the further development of cooperation in the field of energy, taking into account the unfavorable international situation,” the statement said after the meeting.