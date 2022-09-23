Hungary sees no point in chasing new package of sanctions, Szijjarto says

UN, September 23 – RIA Novosti. Hungary sees no point in chasing a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. This was stated to journalists by the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjarto, following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

“Our position is very clear. We see no rational reason to pursue a new package of sanctions, especially when it comes to energy,” he said. “For us, this is a clear red line. not involved in any way.” “Of course, if there is a project, we will take part in the discussions, but we will not give our consent to anything that will be contrary to our national interests,” the minister said.

According to him, “the European economy is heading for a recession.” “I think this is completely against the interests of Europe and its peoples,” he added. “We hope that as soon as possible there will be peace, in our interests, so that everything can be resolved.”

After the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.