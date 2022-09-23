The Hungarian Foreign Minister planned to meet with the Director General of Rosatom

UN, September 23 – RIA Novosti. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said he plans to meet next week in Vienna with the head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev.

“We have received final permission for the construction of a new nuclear power plant, which we will build under a contract with Rosatom. I plan to meet with Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev on Monday in Vienna on the sidelines of the IAEA meeting,” the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry told reporters after meetings with Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov.

“We will schedule the coming months and years to complete the project by 2030,” he added.

At the end of August, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Administration issued a general license for the construction of the fifth and sixth units of the Paks nuclear power plant, the reactor building of the fifth power unit, and six permits for the construction of a “nuclear island”. The Hungarian government also expressed its intention to extend the life of the existing power units of the Paks nuclear power plant.

The only nuclear power plant in Hungary, Paks, is located 100 kilometers from Budapest and five from the city of Paks. The station was built according to the Soviet project, it operates four units with VVER-440 reactors. The Paks nuclear power plant now generates almost half of all electricity in Hungary, and with the planned commissioning of two new Paks units, this share is expected to double. For Hungary, nuclear energy is a way to ensure its energy security, the leadership of this country has repeatedly emphasized.

At the end of 2014, Russia and Hungary signed documents on the construction at Paks NPP of new power units No. 5 and No. 6 with reactor plants according to the advanced Russian project VVER-1200, which meets the most modern standards of reliability and safety. It was reported that Russia would give Hungary a state loan of up to 10 billion euros for the Paks-2 project, and the total cost of the work would be 12.5 billion euros.