Russia will mobilize 300,000 reservists to defend its sovereignty | News

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 300,000 reservists will be called up as part of the partial mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin in defense of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia decrees a partial mobilization in defense of sovereignty

“Three hundred thousand reservists who will be called up,” the minister said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 (All-Russian State Radio and Television Company) television channel.

Only those with relevant combat and service experience will be called up, the Russian defense minister said. Across the country, there are about 25 million people who meet these criteria, but only about 1% will be called, he added.

President Vladimir Putin announced in a special video message that he had signed a decree on partial mobilization. Measures to implement the decree begin on September 21, citizens who are in the reserve will be called up for military service.

The decree was signed after the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, announced a referendum on joining Russia.

“This is not a one-time thing, this is a job that will be carried out according to plan,” the defense minister added.

BREAKING: Putin declares partial mobilization, the decree has been signed.

“Only citizens who are currently in the reserve and, above all, those who served in the Armed Forces, have certain military specialties and relevant experience, will be subject to conscription.“ pic.twitter.com/97TrW0EvWV

— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu)

September 21, 2022

“Of course, (those mobilized) will undergo training, retraining, crews and equipment will be coordinated. Only after that will they go to perform the tasks prescribed to them,” Shoigu said.

He added that there was not and there will be no mobilization of students in the universities under any circumstances. In addition, those currently serving compulsory military service will not be mobilized or sent to a special operations zone.

The minister affirmed that the objective of the military operation is being fulfilled. Russia is fighting “not only against Ukraine and the Ukrainian Army but rather against the West as a collective” and NATO.

“Here, of course, I cannot stress enough that today we are at war not so much with Ukraine, the Ukrainian Army, but with the West as a collective,” Shoigu said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 television channel.





