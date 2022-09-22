Kazakhstan sets date for early presidential elections | News

The president of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Yomart Tokaev, announced on Wednesday that early presidential elections will be held on November 20 after a set of amendments to the Magna Carta were approved last June.

President of Kazakhstan calls early elections

In this sense, the Kazakh president affirmed that the electoral campaign “will be carried out in a fair, open manner and with the broad participation of national and international observers.”

Based on this, the Kazakh presidency instructed the Central Electoral Commission to guarantee the conditions for holding the elections while the local authorities received instructions to prepare the lists of voters.

О назначении внеочередных выборов Президента Республики Казахстан

— President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Press Office (@AkordaPress)

September 21, 2022

Despite the fact that the first term of the current head of state expired in 2024, last September he announced that the elections would be advanced to the months of October and November of this year.

In line, Tokaev stated that “this will allow us to focus on dealing with long-term tasks in the future and ensure sustainable economic growth, improve the well-being and quality of life of citizens.”

According to the recent constitutional amendments after the wave of protests earlier this year, the term in office will be extended for a period of seven years but without the possibility of re-election.

The permanence or departure of the current president is an event of vital importance after the signs of independence of Kazakh foreign policy with respect to Russia and in contrast to the diplomacy exercised by the former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



