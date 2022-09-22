Iran confirms at the UN that it will not build nuclear weapons | News

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi insisted on Wednesday that Iran does not seek to build or obtain nuclear weapons and criticized Western powers for the anti-Iranian sanctions policy.

This is how the Iranian leader expressed himself regarding his speech at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Raisi, while Iran is responsible for 2 percent of the world‘s atomic activity, it is nevertheless the subject of 35 percent of international inspections in this regard.

In this sense, he claimed that “the United States cannot accept that certain countries have the right to stand and continue to confuse militarism with security.”

The Iranian president accused the US of destabilizing the Middle East region and of supporting terrorist groups in that geographical area and of always pursuing its interests “at the expense of other countries.”

Raisi recalled that Iran helped to defeat the terrorists of the self-styled Islamic State (Daesh): “The supporters of Daesh must be held accountable,” he said.

On the other hand, he recalled the assassination by the US Army of the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Qasem Soleimani, which took place in 2020 and assured that his country will seek justice in court.

Likewise, when referring to the negotiations to save the 2015 nuclear agreement, from which the United States unilaterally left in 2018, the Iranian leader accused Washington of having sabotaged it and considered it essential to obtain guarantees that this time the agreement will be fulfilled.

He was thus referring to the negotiations that have been taking place for 17 months with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and, indirectly, with the United States for the restoration of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

