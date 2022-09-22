Russia declares the defense of its national interests | News

Russia will not make the same mistakes of the past, such as abandoning its national interests, declared President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 1,160th anniversary of the birth of the Russian state in Veliki Novgorod.

Russia will mobilize 300 thousand reservists to defend sovereignty

According to the Russian president, Russia’s sovereignty “is a guarantee of freedom for every citizen, no one can be free if the homeland is not free.”

“We will never make such mistakes again. We will not succumb to blackmail and intimidation, and we will never betray or lose our sovereignty,” Putin added.

“For our Motherland, for our freedom, independence and sovereignty, for our culture and traditions, we will fight, we will defend on behalf of our ancestors and our descendants, for the good of Russia, its great history and its great future,” he assured. .

“For 1,160 years we have firmly learned that it is mortally dangerous for Russia even to temporarily weaken its sovereignty, to abandon national interests,” he recalled.

During these periods, the very existence of Russia was threatened and he detailed that there will be no more mistakes of this kind. “We will not succumb to blackmail and intimidation,” Putin stressed.

A responsible and strong power in our state will only serve the people of Russia, and its support on key issues on the domestic and international agenda is the key to the successful and secure development of our country as one of the centers of the multipolar world, now more fair,” Putin said.

He added that for centuries Russia was a common home and for people of many nationalities and religions.

At the same time, he stressed that despite multiple invasions, fragmentation and the tragedy of civil war, the dark periods of Russian history have always been followed by stages of rebirth.

“The heroic generations of our people overcame difficulties, overcame all tests, created, increased the greatness of our country and covered their names with glory,” the president summed up.

Hours earlier, the Russian head of state announced a partial mobilization of army reservists with the aim of defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at a time of the development of the special military operation in Ukraine.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



