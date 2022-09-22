US reiterates accusations against Russia for conflict with Ukraine | News

The President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, reiterated this Wednesday during the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) the accusations against Russia in the midst of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the US president, Moscow is allegedly trying to end Ukraine’s “right to exist”, and rejected the possible use of nuclear weapons in a possible military conflict, stating that “a nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought”. “.

Likewise, Biden once again took advantage of his speech to charge against what he called other “worrying trends” in the field of nuclear proliferation.

In the case of China, Biden said that the US “has changed its approach” and stated that it is not seeking a cold war, like its predecessor Donald Trump.

He also mentioned Taiwan and noted that Washington is committed to the one-China policy, although it opposes “unilateral changes to the status quo by any party,” without mentioning US support for the province. separatist.

Regarding Iran, whose president minutes earlier had reiterated his commitment to the resumption of the nuclear pact, Biden said that he is ready to return to the 2015 agreement, abandoned by Washington during the Trump administration.

On the other hand, Biden stressed that the time had come to reform and expand the UN Security Council, beyond its current five permanent members.

In that direction, he stressed that countries must refrain from using their veto powers, except in exceptional circumstances, although he did not explain what the US would do with his.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



