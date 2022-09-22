Food Security Summit encourages food trade | News

The World Summit on Food Security, which is being held parallel to the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN) in New York, urged the great world powers on Tuesday to avoid prohibitions on food and fertilizer exports.

UN warns of food shortage due to fertilizers in 2023

Through a joint declaration, the governments of some countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa confirmed their commitment to respond to the food security and nutrition needs of millions of people in the world.

“We can only overcome global food insecurity by working together to create innovative partnerships, including international financial institutions and other key stakeholders, within the global community,” says the text, according to which more than 100 UN members have signed. the Roadmap for World Food Security-Call to Action.

Accompanying the President at the opening of the 77th General Assembly of the UN.

On the margins of the UN General Assembly Spain has led the Summit on Global Food Security.

September 20, 2022

September 20, 2022

In this sense, the countries outlined seven lines of specific actions, based on making financial and in-kind donations to the affected regions, keeping the food, fertilizer and agricultural input markets open, as well as supporting the production of fertilizers and the development of agriculture.

Also, as part of the initiatives, they also propose to increase investments in research and technology to develop and implement science-based agricultural innovations, and monitor markets that affect food systems.

During the day on Monday, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, intervened in the space of the summit, and referred to food security as the main challenge facing the world today.

The European Union is a loyal and reliable partner.

At the UN General Assembly we will continue our joint action on global food security.

We will also intensify our efforts to deal with global challenges: climate, health, education, peace and security.

September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022

“This crisis goes far beyond food. In fact, we are facing a cost-of-living crisis, a crisis caused by the “perfect storm” of food, energy and economic challenges,” he said, after noting that more than 200 million people are in acute need of food and may die of starvation.

The official expressed his confidence in the UN as the central space for the coordination of an effective international response against the food crisis and the shortage of fertilizers.

However, both the European Union and the United States (USA) have imposed unilateral sanctions on Russia that prevent the arrival of these supplies mainly to countries in Africa and Asia.

For this reason, the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, during his speech at the opening of the current session of the international organization, urged to suspend the barriers that prevent the sale of Russian fertilizers, including ammonia, whose passage through Ukrainian territory towards Europe ordered to cut the Government of Volodímir Zelenski





