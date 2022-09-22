Protest against rising energy prices in Belgium | News

Thousands of people mobilized this Wednesday in Belgium to protest against the increase in energy, gas and food prices, and to demand action in the face of the high cost of living in the country.

Union representatives and police authorities indicated that some 10,000 people gathered in Brussels (capital) to express their discontent, with banners reading messages such as “everything is going up, except wages” and “life is too expensive, we want solutions now”.

In addition, they urged to “freeze prices, not people”, since sectors of the population have expressed concern about the impossibility of being able to pay electricity and gas bills due to the registered increases.

One of the protesters, Pascal Kraeso, told an international agency that “we are reaching a point where our wallets can’t keep up.”

Participants wore garments in the colors green, blue and red, representing the colors of the three major unions in the nation.

This protest is added to others that have been reported in European countries such as Greece, Austria and the Czech Republic, given the concern of its inhabitants about what may happen in the immediate future.





