Lebanon highlights the value of integration and cooperation at the UN | News

Lebanon highlights the value of integration and cooperation at the UN

The President of the Council of Ministers of Lebanon, Mohammad Najib Miqati, valued this Tuesday before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) the importance of integration and international cooperation to face the multifaceted crisis facing the world.

Speaking at the 77th session of the UNGA, the dignitary urged the friendly countries of his nation, in particular the members of the Arab League, to continue helping Lebanon to overcome the complex moment it is going through.

He assured that a solid and prosperous Lebanon is urgently needed to contribute to peace and stability in the Middle East and the world.

He recalled that his country is facing the worst socioeconomic crisis in history, which led most of the population to live below the poverty line and caused the massive emigration of qualified technicians, a situation that was aggravated by Covid-19 and the explosion in the port of Beirut, he said.

He said that, despite this, Beirut has maintained its open-door policy with refugees from other nations, such as Palestine and Syria.

He affirmed that the question of Palestine is the main obstacle to peace and stability in the Middle East, urged that the injustice committed against his people be corrected and that a Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem be guaranteed.

He added that his country took in a large number of people displaced by the war imposed on Syria by the US and other nations. He said that care for these people exceeds the capacities of Lebanon and requested help from the international community so that these refugees return to their homes.

He stated that Lebanon has been a pioneer of peace, for which it has supported the work being done to make the Middle East a nuclear-weapon-free zone, in application of UNGA Resolution 73/546.

In addition, he expressed that he wants to contribute to creating a zone free of weapons of mass destruction in this region and urged all States not to involve their nation in regional conflicts.

Regarding the internal panorama, which is becoming more complex due to the political crisis, he announced that Beirut had signed a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is committed to carrying out the administrative and logistical reforms necessary to leave the crisis behind.

He added that this step will be complemented by the future application of an economic and financial recovery plan, a package of structural reforms and the design of laws to fight against the scourge of corruption.

