BUDAPEST, September 21 – RIA Novosti. Two-thirds of Hungarians believe that the sanctions have harmed Europe more than Russia, the majority also do not support the embargo on gas and oil from the Russian Federation, according to a survey by the public opinion center Nézőpont Intézet.

As follows from the survey results, 66% of respondents rather agree that sanctions harm Europe more than Russia, 22% rather disagree, and another 12% found it difficult to answer.

Respondents were also asked if they thought sanctions against Russian gas would be a mistake. 62% believed that such sanctions would be wrong, a quarter of respondents believe that they would not.

Similarly, when asked if sanctions on Russian oil were a mistake, 58% answered yes and 27% said no.

The study was conducted from September 16 to September 20, 2022 by telephone surveys, 1000 adult respondents in Hungary took part, the error is 3.16%.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that 11 thousand sanctions were imposed against the Russian Federation, but they were unsuccessful, and the inflation and energy shortages caused by them could bring Europe to its knees. According to him, Europe needs to change its sanctions policy, because otherwise the situation will be difficult, the continent itself makes its own life more expensive and complicates the situation of its own industry. The Hungarian Prime Minister considers the sanctions “extraordinary” because they are imposed by “energy dwarfs against the energy giant.” His political adviser, Balazs Orban, said the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia have not lived up to expectations, so they are likely to be revised in the new political season.

The representative of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Tamas Menzer, also said that a revision of the EU sanctions policy can be expected in the fall, since with the onset of cold weather, “reality is knocking on every door” in Western Europe. The representative of the Hungarian government, Alexandra Sentkirayi, said that EU sanctions are a weapon that fired in the opposite direction, as a result of which Europe became poorer, and the Russian Federation became richer. According to a poll by the public opinion research center Szazadveg, more than 70% of Hungarians believe that anti-Russian sanctions harm Europe, including Hungary.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Western countries began to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular, on Russian energy resources. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.